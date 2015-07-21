Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
July 21, 2015
1. Rachel McAdams
Rachel McAdams fused elegance and sexy with her Southpaw premiere look, styling her off-the-shoulder cut-out Self-Portrait LBD with Tiffany & Co. diamond jewelry and black Stuart Weitzman sandals.
-
July 21, 2015
2. Michelle Monaghan
Michelle Monaghan was a stunner at a Dinner Honoring the Women of Pixels in a siren-red tailored Zac Posen shorts suit that she styled with nothing else except for LFrank mosaic diamond teardrop earrings, an Edie Parker clutch, and delicate nude sandals.
-
July 21, 2015
3. Naomie Harris
Naomie Harris dropped jaws at the Southpaw premiere in a sculptural one-shoulder curve-hugging Cushnie et Ochs number, complete with a Rauwolf clutch and cap-toe pumps.
-
July 21, 2015
4. Diane Kruger
Diane Kruger clashed prints like a pro at a Women in Film event in matching lattice-print coordinates topped with a floral bomber, all by Giambattista Valli. A chain-strap purse and black Stuart Weitzman sandals completed her look.
-
July 21, 2015
5. Olivia Palermo
Olivia Palermo braved the NYC heat wave in summery watercolor-esque Tularosa separates that she styled with shades, a mustard yellow bag and darling snakeskin ballet flats.
