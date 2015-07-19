Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
July 19, 2015
1. Emmy Rossum
Emmy Rossum embodied easy summer style in a breezy blue midi-length Shoshanna halter sundress, complete with a Ralph Lauren tote and white flat sandals.
July 19, 2015
2. Freida Pinto
Freida Pinto hit the Amazon Prime Summer Soiree in a black satin crepe Kate Spade New York one-piece that she accessorized with a white Kate Spade New York clutch and pumps.
July 19, 2015
3. Hannah Davis
At the 2015 Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Sports Awards, Hannah Davis went for a delicate, airy look, which she achieved with an exquisite broderie lace Chloe LWD, styling it with a belt, an Edie Parker clutch, and nude Stuart Weitzman sandals.
