Look of the Day
July 18, 2015
1. Martha Hunt
Martha Hunt does need a “Bad Blood” music video to show off her killer style. Recently, the model (and Taylor Swift bestie) stepped out onto the red carpet in a red J. Mendel halter dress with a wrap skirt and fringe detailing. Ileana Makri jewelry and metallic strappy sandals completed her look.
July 18, 2015
2. Halle Berry
Halle Berry hit the 2015 ESPY Awards in a lace-paneled LBD with leather accents, complete with Sylva & Cie jewelry and black satin Brian Atwood sandals.
July 18, 2015
3. Beyonce
Beyonce schooled us on how to wear head-to-toe black in the summer, layering a blazer over a sheer-yoke black top, and styling the combo with denim skinnies, a wool fedora, round sunnies, a black carryall, and black Giuseppe Zanotti platforms.
