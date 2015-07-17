Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
July 17, 2015
1. Alexa Chung
Alexa Chung celebrated the launch of her second AC for AG collection with a private dinner in London where she, naturally, wore her own designs, which consisted of a daisy-print tie-neck blouse tucked into a black suede button-front mini. Ankle-strap platforms completed her ‘70s-chic look.
July 17, 2015
2. Rihanna
For a night out on the town, Rihanna gave it her all (as she’s wont to do) with a sweet floral-print gown and delicate rose gold sandals, lending edge with layers of necklaces and an chain-strap white purse.
July 17, 2015
3. Alicia Vikander
Alicia Vikander was radiant at the Ischia Global Film and Music Fest, selecting a moody floral-print ankle-grazing Preen dress, complete with select jewelry and strappy Brian Atwood sandals.
July 17, 2015
4. Nathalie Emmanuel
Nathalie Emmanuel was all smiles at the Ischia Global Film and Music Fest in a racy paisley-print Stella McCartney design with netted and lace detail.
July 17, 2015
5. Kiernan Shipka
Kiernan Shipka brought her youthful style to the Los Angeles Confidential Women of Influence celebration in a jacquard Giamba LWD with floral accents, styling the dress with a goldenrod yellow Miu Miu clutch and black Stuart Weitzman sandals.
