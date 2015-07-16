Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
July 16, 2015
1. Kendall Jenner
Kendall Jenner stunned at the 2015 ESPYs in a sexy black sheer chiffon Alexandre Vauthier Haute Couture gown that was racy enough without being overtly so. Harry Kotlar diamond studs, a Messika diamond ring, and black Stuart Weitzman sandals completed her look.
-
July 16, 2015
2. Rachel McAdams
At the 2015 ESPYs, Rachel McAdams eschewed gowns for the night and opted for sleek siren-red Cristiano Bruni suit separates with nothing else except for Alison Lou rings and a pair of black patent Louboutin pumps.
-
July 16, 2015
3. Ciara
Ciara was statuesque at the 2015 ESPY Awards in a black-and-wine ombre silk chiffon Elie Saab gown with an alarmingly high slit and a matching wine-stained leather belt.
-
July 16, 2015
4. AnnaSophia Robb
AnnaSophia Robb flirted with florals for the premiere of Irrational Man in a sweet Giamba dress with black satin Stuart Weitzman platform sandals.
-
July 16, 2015
5. Abigail Spencer
Abigail Spencer paid a visit to the SiriuXM Studios in olive-and-ivory floral-print separates, complete with white Nicholas Kirkwood pumps.
July 16, 20151 of 5
Kendall Jenner
Kendall Jenner stunned at the 2015 ESPYs in a sexy black sheer chiffon Alexandre Vauthier Haute Couture gown that was racy enough without being overtly so. Harry Kotlar diamond studs, a Messika diamond ring, and black Stuart Weitzman sandals completed her look.
Must Reads
Jun 15, 2018 @ 9:45 AM
Amal Clooney Proves That a Jumpsuit Can Be Just As Glamorous as a Dress
Jun 14, 2018 @ 10:30 AM
Meghan Markle Just Redefined the Word Elegant With Her Latest Outfit
Jun 13, 2018 @ 12:30 PM
Priyanka Chopra's Date-Night Style Is All the Summer Outfit Inspiration You Need
Jun 12, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Lupita Nyong'o's $5,000 Clutch Must Be Seen to Be Believed
Jun 11, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Gwyneth Paltrow Just Wore This Season's Biggest Shoe Trend
Jun 8, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Amal Clooney Gives a Chic Lesson in Formal Wear
Jun 7, 2018 @ 11:45 AM