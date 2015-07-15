Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
July 15, 2015
1. Amy Schumer
Amy Schumer was absolutely stunning at the Trainwreck premiere, striking a pose in a curve-hugging deep-V leather LBD, complete with smoldering makeup and strappy patent black sandals.
July 15, 2015
2. Brie Larson
Brie Larson took a rather sophisticated approach for her Trainwreck premiere look in a tri-color black, lime, and aqua color-block one-shoulder Michael Kors gown with Ana Khouri jewelry.
July 15, 2015
3. Gabrielle Union
Gabrielle Union took on the NYFW menswear show circuit and stopped by the EFM Engineered for Motion presentation in a sexy-sweet nude lace off-the-shoulder black Noam Hanoch jumpsuit that she styled with a black clutch and nude mesh cap-toe Bionda Castana pumps.
July 15, 2015
4. Halston Sage
Star-on-the-rise Halston Sage hit Paper Towns premiere in an asymmetric sheer-paneled David Koma number with delicate strappy sandals.
July 15, 2015
5. Tilda Swinton
Tilda Swinton brought her sleek eccentric edge to the Trainwreck premiere, suiting up with black tailored separates, complete with a plunging white blouse and black pumps.
