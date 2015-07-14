Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
July 14, 2015
1. Rachel McAdams
Rachel McAdams fused sweet and sexy at the Southpaw screening in a white embroidered Zuhair Murad dress with black floral accents along the bodice. Black delicate sandals completed her look.
-
July 14, 2015
2. Bryce Dallas Howard
Bryce Dallas Howard struck a preppy-chic note at the 2015 Los Angeles Film Festival, layering a teal sweater vest over a mint green printed button-down, styling the two with a demure midi-length black skirt and black satin pumps.
-
July 14, 2015
3. Chrissy Teigen
Chrissy Teigen was invited to ring the NASDAQ Opening Bell and she dressed up for the occasion—styling a pair of charcoal tailored high-waist shorts with a cream blouse and blazer. Jennifer Meyer jewelry and lace cap-toe Kurt Geiger pumps served as her accessories of choice.
-
July 14, 2015
4. Taylor Swift
Taylor Swift traded in her trademark retro-prep aesthetic for a Bohemian-inspired one, stepping out in NYC in a flirty lavender lace dress, complete with a whimsical floral-embellished headband and tan ankle-strap sandals.
-
July 14, 2015
5. Nikki Reed
Nikki Reed celebrated the launch of Bonnie Rose in a sexy mesh-paneled color-block Sachin & Babi number with white pumps.
