Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
-
July 13, 2015
1. Alicia Vikander
Alicia Vikander epitomized effortless-chic at the Entertainment Weekly Comic-Con party in an optic white Rosetta Getty design featuring clean lines and modern silhouettes by way of a crossover crop top and billowing wide-leg culottes. Monica Vinader jewelry and black strappy sandals rounded out her look.
-
July 13, 2015
2. Emma Roberts
Emma Roberts tapped into the ‘90s and wore a violet satiny long slip dress to the 20th Century Fox Comic-Con party, accessorizing with gold Jennifer Meyer jewelry, a gold M2Malletier top-handle clutch, and nude Kurt Geiger London sandals.
-
July 13, 2015
3. Jessica Chastain
Jessica Chastain turned heads at the Crimson Peak press line during 2015 Comic-Con in a color-block lace Preen dress, with black pumps.
-
July 13, 2015
4. Lily James
Lily James debuted dark brunette strands at Entertainment Weekly’s Comic-Con celebration, complementing her new ‘do with sultry navy gold-embroidered braid Altuzarra separates, complete with Ana Khouri jewelry and black pumps.
-
July 13, 2015
5. Kate Mara
Kate Mara stunned at Comic-Con International Fox panel in a gunmetal bead-embroidered Valentino dress that she styled with select bangles and black ankle-strap sandals.
