Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
July 12, 2015
1. Rita Ora
Rita Ora has never looked so posh—she was snapped out and about in Paris in shades of deep plum. She layered a sleek blazer over a matching top and styled both with a midi-length leather skirt, complete with cat-eye shades and patent black pumps. Is this the most covered-up we’ve seen her? Possibly, yes.
-
July 12, 2015
2. Hailee Steinfeld
Hailee Steinfeld paid a visit to the SiriusXM Studios in a striped cropped button-down with high-waist wide-leg pants.
-
July 12, 2015
3. Lily Collins
Lily Collins bared a panel of midriff while out and about in Paris, opting for a knit crop top and a pair of white culottes, and pulling it together with a long black waistcoat, a black-and-white purse, and the Kurt Geiger London 'Britton' Pump in black lace.
July 12, 20151 of 3
Rita Ora
Rita Ora has never looked so posh—she was snapped out and about in Paris in shades of deep plum. She layered a sleek blazer over a matching top and styled both with a midi-length leather skirt, complete with cat-eye shades and patent black pumps. Is this the most covered-up we’ve seen her? Possibly, yes.
Must Reads
Jun 15, 2018 @ 9:45 AM
Amal Clooney Proves That a Jumpsuit Can Be Just As Glamorous as a Dress
Jun 14, 2018 @ 10:30 AM
Meghan Markle Just Redefined the Word Elegant With Her Latest Outfit
Jun 13, 2018 @ 12:30 PM
Priyanka Chopra's Date-Night Style Is All the Summer Outfit Inspiration You Need
Jun 12, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Lupita Nyong'o's $5,000 Clutch Must Be Seen to Be Believed
Jun 11, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Gwyneth Paltrow Just Wore This Season's Biggest Shoe Trend
Jun 8, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Amal Clooney Gives a Chic Lesson in Formal Wear
Jun 7, 2018 @ 11:45 AM