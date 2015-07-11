Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
July 11, 2015
1. Kendall Jenner
Kendall Jenner stepped out in another one of her effortlessly cool ensembles, layering a sleek coat over asymmetric black separates. But it was her shoes that stole the show—she wore statement over-the-knee Sophia Webster cage boots.
-
July 11, 2015
2. Elle Fanning
Elle Fanning perfected the denim dress look, selecting a chambray Elle Sasson number with a knot-twist waistband, high-round neckline, and thick straps. She completed her street-chic look with an orange Gucci chain-strap shoulder purse and darling slip-on espadrilles from the Soludos x Jason Polan collaboration, which featured a burger on one shoe and fries on the other.
-
July 11, 2015
3. Michelle Rodriguez
Michelle Rodriguez celebrated the 10th anniversary of Viktor & Rolf’s Flowerbomb and joined the design duo on the red carpet in a red-hot halter dress with a tiered hem. Nude cage sandals and a single bangle rounded out her look.
July 11, 20151 of 3
Kendall Jenner
Kendall Jenner stepped out in another one of her effortlessly cool ensembles, layering a sleek coat over asymmetric black separates. But it was her shoes that stole the show—she wore statement over-the-knee Sophia Webster cage boots.
Must Reads
Jun 15, 2018 @ 9:45 AM
Amal Clooney Proves That a Jumpsuit Can Be Just As Glamorous as a Dress
Jun 14, 2018 @ 10:30 AM
Meghan Markle Just Redefined the Word Elegant With Her Latest Outfit
Jun 13, 2018 @ 12:30 PM
Priyanka Chopra's Date-Night Style Is All the Summer Outfit Inspiration You Need
Jun 12, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Lupita Nyong'o's $5,000 Clutch Must Be Seen to Be Believed
Jun 11, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Gwyneth Paltrow Just Wore This Season's Biggest Shoe Trend
Jun 8, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Amal Clooney Gives a Chic Lesson in Formal Wear
Jun 7, 2018 @ 11:45 AM