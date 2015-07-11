Elle Fanning perfected the denim dress look, selecting a chambray Elle Sasson number with a knot-twist waistband, high-round neckline, and thick straps. She completed her street-chic look with an orange Gucci chain-strap shoulder purse and darling slip-on espadrilles from the Soludos x Jason Polan collaboration, which featured a burger on one shoe and fries on the other.