Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
July 10, 2015
1. Gwyneth Paltrow
Gwyneth Paltrow nearly upstaged the Valentino Haute Couture fall 2015 show when she arrived in a diaphanous siren-red Valentino gown with a plunging neckline an airy silhouette that fluttered and billowed with her every move.
-
July 10, 2015
2. Rachel McAdams
Rachel McAdams shined bright at the Southpaw premiere in a high-shine fuchsia Dior satin dress, complete with tasseled pearl earrings, a Veronika Borchers for Pearl Collective ring, and silver metallic sandals.
-
July 10, 2015
3. Emma Stone
Emma Stone sweetened up for the Irrational Man premiere in a delicate floral-embroidered Giambattista Valli LWD (with tiny speckles of yellow at the neckline and a floral embroidered waistband), styling her look with turquoise Jennifer Meyer studs, a turquoise Salvatore Ferragamo box clutch, and floral silk Paul Andrew ankle-strap pumps.
-
July 10, 2015
4. Elle Fanning
At the Opening Night Gala of Tig, Elle Fanning was a vision in a bow-accented floral-bejeweled Prada frock with silver mirrored pumps.
-
July 10, 2015
5. Olivia Palermo
Olivia Palermo turned heads at the Valentino Haute Couture fall 2015 show, arriving in a breathtaking sheer high-neck point d’esprit Valentino gown with an off-shoulder accent. For contrast, she topped off her look with a pretty pastel blue Valentino clutch and a fiery red lip.
July 10, 20151 of 5
Gwyneth Paltrow
Gwyneth Paltrow nearly upstaged the Valentino Haute Couture fall 2015 show when she arrived in a diaphanous siren-red Valentino gown with a plunging neckline an airy silhouette that fluttered and billowed with her every move.
Must Reads
Jun 15, 2018 @ 9:45 AM
Amal Clooney Proves That a Jumpsuit Can Be Just As Glamorous as a Dress
Jun 14, 2018 @ 10:30 AM
Meghan Markle Just Redefined the Word Elegant With Her Latest Outfit
Jun 13, 2018 @ 12:30 PM
Priyanka Chopra's Date-Night Style Is All the Summer Outfit Inspiration You Need
Jun 12, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Lupita Nyong'o's $5,000 Clutch Must Be Seen to Be Believed
Jun 11, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Gwyneth Paltrow Just Wore This Season's Biggest Shoe Trend
Jun 8, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Amal Clooney Gives a Chic Lesson in Formal Wear
Jun 7, 2018 @ 11:45 AM