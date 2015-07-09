Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
July 9, 2015
1. Catherine Zeta-Jones
Catherine Zeta-Jones made a rare red carpet appearance joined her family at the Ant-Man premiere in a nude tulle Kaufmanfranco number treated with glam embellishments all over. She accessorized with a white clutch and metallic silver Louboutin Mary Janes.
-
July 9, 2015
2. Olivia Palermo
Olivia Palermo’s couture show attendance shows no sign of slowing down. She arrived at the Fendi fall 2015 couture show in a sparkly wavy-striped tee that she expertly paired with a pink-and-lime mix zip-front Markus Lupfer mini and accessorized with a mustard yellow top-handle mini purse and bronze ankle-strap peep-toes.
-
July 9, 2015
3. Doutzen Kroes
Doutzen Kroes was radiant at the Mercedes-Benz Press Vernissage, selecting a stunning tri-color halter gown that had enough power to stand alone without the help of statement accessories.
-
July 9, 2015
4. Zoey Deutch
Zoey Deutch celebrated the new television series Tut in a white-paneled sleeveless multicolor Sportmax frock, complete with a black clutch and delicate ankle-strap sandals.
-
July 9, 2015
5. Cara Delevingne
Cara Delevingne appeared on the set of El Hormiguero in Spain in a rose-strewn Dolce & Gabbana sheath dress that she styled with killer black lace-up Sophia Webster sandals.
July 9, 20151 of 5
Catherine Zeta-Jones
Catherine Zeta-Jones made a rare red carpet appearance joined her family at the Ant-Man premiere in a nude tulle Kaufmanfranco number treated with glam embellishments all over. She accessorized with a white clutch and metallic silver Louboutin Mary Janes.
Must Reads
Jun 15, 2018 @ 9:45 AM
Amal Clooney Proves That a Jumpsuit Can Be Just As Glamorous as a Dress
Jun 14, 2018 @ 10:30 AM
Meghan Markle Just Redefined the Word Elegant With Her Latest Outfit
Jun 13, 2018 @ 12:30 PM
Priyanka Chopra's Date-Night Style Is All the Summer Outfit Inspiration You Need
Jun 12, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Lupita Nyong'o's $5,000 Clutch Must Be Seen to Be Believed
Jun 11, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Gwyneth Paltrow Just Wore This Season's Biggest Shoe Trend
Jun 8, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Amal Clooney Gives a Chic Lesson in Formal Wear
Jun 7, 2018 @ 11:45 AM