Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
July 8, 2015
1. Naomi Watts
Naomi Watts wore the sweetest thing to the Armani Prive fall 2015 show, selecting an angelic white lace Armani halter dress and grounding it with select pieces of jewelry and nude ankle-strap pumps.
-
July 8, 2015
2. Jessica Alba
Jessica Alba celebrated the launch of Tory Burch’s Paris flagship store in a stunning jacquard Tory Burch ankle-grazing number that she styled with drop earrings, slick strands, and strappy Tory Burch sandals.
-
July 8, 2015
3. Lily Collins
Lily Collins flirted with flair for the Lancome 80th Anniversary Party in a off-shoulder black lace Mikael D high-low number, accessorizing with Messika diamonds and black satin Giuseppe Zanotti platform pumps.
-
July 8, 2015
4. Lupita Nyong'o
Lupita Nyong’o continued to hit the couture circuit, stopping by the Maison Martin Margiela fall 2015 show in a cape-sleeved lace-paneled LBD, complete with gunmetal accessories.
-
July 8, 2015
5. Dianna Agron
Dianna Agron joined in on the festivities, celebrating the launch of Tory Burch’s Paris flagship in an embellished maroon Tory Burch silk halter gown. She picked up on the dress’s gilded accents with a metallic Rodo clutch and gold Monica Vinader jewelry.
July 8, 20151 of 5
Naomi Watts
Naomi Watts wore the sweetest thing to the Armani Prive fall 2015 show, selecting an angelic white lace Armani halter dress and grounding it with select pieces of jewelry and nude ankle-strap pumps.
Must Reads
Jun 15, 2018 @ 9:45 AM
Amal Clooney Proves That a Jumpsuit Can Be Just As Glamorous as a Dress
Jun 14, 2018 @ 10:30 AM
Meghan Markle Just Redefined the Word Elegant With Her Latest Outfit
Jun 13, 2018 @ 12:30 PM
Priyanka Chopra's Date-Night Style Is All the Summer Outfit Inspiration You Need
Jun 12, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Lupita Nyong'o's $5,000 Clutch Must Be Seen to Be Believed
Jun 11, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Gwyneth Paltrow Just Wore This Season's Biggest Shoe Trend
Jun 8, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Amal Clooney Gives a Chic Lesson in Formal Wear
Jun 7, 2018 @ 11:45 AM