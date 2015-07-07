Lupita Nyong’o took a break from her Kenyan trip (where she’s spearheading a save-the-elephants campaign) to sit front row at the Dior Haute Couture show. Clad in head-to-toe Dior, she wore a red ladylike thin double-face wool dress that she styled with reflective sunnies, earrings, a black clutch, and black pumps.