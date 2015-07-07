Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
July 7, 2015
1. Lupita Nyong'o
Lupita Nyong’o took a break from her Kenyan trip (where she’s spearheading a save-the-elephants campaign) to sit front row at the Dior Haute Couture show. Clad in head-to-toe Dior, she wore a red ladylike thin double-face wool dress that she styled with reflective sunnies, earrings, a black clutch, and black pumps.
-
July 7, 2015
2. Kate Hudson
Kate Hudson gave us a glimpse of her enviably long, lean legs at The Serpentine Gallery Summer party in a Louis Vuitton look, which consisted of a white high-neck sleeveless top, a sequined floor-grazing skirt with a thigh-high slit, complete with a black clutch and nude pumps.
-
July 7, 2015
3. Jessica Alba
Jessica Alba was the picture of summer perfection at the Giambattista Valli Flower Ball in a stunning strapless Giambattista Valli number featuring a wrapped white bodice, a sweet lavender bow at the waist, and a breezy floral-print skirt. Dana Rebecca Designs earrings, a black clutch, and nude peep-toes completed her look.
-
July 7, 2015
4. Emily Blunt
Emily Blunt channeled Old Hollywood glamour at the Dior Haute Couture show in a gorgeous white gabardine Dior peplum dress that she styled with Dior accessories, which included a dark clutch, Dior Fine Jewelry, and printed pumps.
-
July 7, 2015
5. Olivia Palermo
Olivia Palermo hit the couture circuit and took her seat at the Dior Haute Couture show in, naturally, head-to-toe Dior—a floral-embroidered sleeveless jacket that she cinched with a skinny blet and styled with sunnies, a metallic clutch, and gray pumps.
