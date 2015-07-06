Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
July 6, 2015
1. Rosie Huntington-Whiteley
Rosie Huntington-Whiteley stunned in a sheer floral gown complete with corset-like boning by Atelier Versace Couture at the amfAR dinner in Paris. Minimal makeup and loosely tousled waves finished off the fresh-off-the-runway look.
July 6, 2015
2. Cara Delevingne
Cara Delevingne continued her press tour for Paper Towns in Australia wearing a jewel-tone Dion Lee circle-cut dress. Delevingne complemented the emerald hue with rust-colored eye shadow and sleek hair. For finishing touches, she styled the look with simple strappy sandals and minimal jewelry.
July 6, 2015
3. Olivia Palermo
Olivia Palermo made a scene while heading into the Schiaparelli show at Paris Haute Couture Fashion Week. The style star worked a printed minidress with a plunging neckline and oversize pockets, accessorizing with a statement neck scarf, a chunky cuff, and bow-bedecked flats.
July 6, 2015
4. Alexa Chung
Alexa Chung chose an artsy Christopher Kane number for the annual Serpentine Gallery Summer Party in London. Chung let the dress take center stage by simply adding classic black pumps to the look.
July 6, 2015
5. Miranda Kerr
Miranda Kerr arrived at Swarovski’s collection launch event in Austria in a cream-colored Halston Heritage column with a high-low hem and illusion neckline. To complete the look, Kerr piled on dreamy diamond jewelry and rose-gold Jimmy Choo heels.
