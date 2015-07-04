Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
July 4, 2015
1. Emmy Rossum
Emmy Rossum doubled up on denim in the chicest way possible—she styled a sweet Gap chambray cami with destroyed J Brand boyfriend jeans that she styled with a top-handle purse and floral-print pumps, both by CH Carolina Herrera.
-
July 4, 2015
2. Dakota Johnson
Dakota Johnson is proof that it’s possible to wear a slip dress out in public. She wore a slinky white Apiece Apart midi-length number that she styled with a charming straw Mark Cross mini tote and cobalt blue open-toe mules.
-
July 4, 2015
3. Miranda Kerr
Miranda Kerr was the picture of stylish ease—she styled her blue-and-white printed mini with an oversize cocoon jacket, round sunnies, a Mansur Gavriel bucket bag, and white sneaks.
