Look of the Day
July 3, 2015
1. Taylor Swift
Taylor Swift’s penchant for crop tops knows no bounds. She recently stepped out in Hollywood’s most popular top—the pinwheel-print Tanya Taylor knit—and paired it with a black mini, a black top-handle purse, and black booties.
July 3, 2015
2. Jennifer Lawrence
Jennifer Lawrence bared her midriff with a sexy black Michael Michael Kors bustier top that she offset with a demure below-the-knee Michael Kors pencil skirt. A gold Ana Khouri choker, a metallic Roger Vivier clutch, and black strappy heels completed her look.
July 3, 2015
3. Amber Heard
For the Magic Mike XXL London screening, Amber Heard gave her romantic super-sheer white lace Tome separates a modern edge with a black wrap skirt layered over it, also by Tome, a metallic clutch, and black pumps.
