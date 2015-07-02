Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
July 2, 2015
1. Lupita Nyong'o
Lupita Nyong’o returned home to Kenya to spearhead a campaign with WildAid to stop the slaughter of elephants. And at the photocall, she looked more stunning than ever in a beautiful blue-and-white printed Maki Oh number, complete with a bejeweled box clutch, select jewelry, and dark Nicholas Kirkwood pumps.
July 2, 2015
2. Emilia Clarke
Emilia Clarke struck a pose at the Terminator Genisys press conference in Seoul in a look by Isa Arfen featuring a white lattice top and a modern asymmetric central-slit floor-length skirt. Nude lace-up Paula Cademartori sandals completed her look.
July 2, 2015
3. Naomie Harris
Naomie Harris attended a private viewing of the "Raw Footage" exhibit at The Opera Gallery in a floral frock with black lining and peek-a-boo cut-outs, styling her look with a darling mini silver clutch and cool silver flats.
July 2, 2015
4. Jenna Dewan-Tatum
Jenna Dewan-Tatum supported her husband at the Amsterdam premiere of Magic Mike XXL in a black paneled macramé lace midi-length Self-Portrait number that revealed skin in all the right areas. She took the minimalist route with accessories and opted for simple black ankle-strap sandals.
