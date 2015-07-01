Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
July 1, 2015
1. Jenna Dewan-Tatum
Jenna Dewan-Tatum joined her hubby on the red carpet at the Magic Mike XXL premiere and stunned in a belted white Zuhair Murad one-piece sprinkled with black beads all over the bodice. Le Vian earrings, a Djula ring, and a black clutch rounded out her look.
2. Naomie Harris
Naomie Harris brought her impeccable style to the NSPCC Neo-Romantic Art Gala with a masterpiece of a look. She wore a contemporary-cool black column with a contrast panel and graphic embellishments down the side. She accessorized with an Edie Parker clutch and mesh ankle-strap Casadei heels.
3. Amber Heard
Amber Heard was red-hot at the UK premiere of Magic Mike XXL in a red silk chiffon Emilio Pucci halter gown that fluttered with every movement. She scaled back on statement accessories and went for Melissa Kaye jewelry and black satin Brian Atwood platform sandals.
4. Bella Thorne
Bella Thorne pulled her signature look (aka the bare midriff) at the 6th Annual Thirst Gala with a white Tamara Mellon bralette and matching cigarette pants, complete with a silver clutch and sparkly pumps.
