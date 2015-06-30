Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
June 30, 2015
1. Jennifer Lawrence
Goofiness aside, we love Jennifer Lawrence for her style, and these days, she’s been on-point with her street-chic game. She stepped out in a sweet fit-and-flare cotton-and-lace macramé Antonio Berardi LWD that she styled with a graphic black-and-white Roger Vivier chain purse and nude sandals.
June 30, 2015
2. Bella Thorne
Bella Thorne pulled off olive green separates on her visit to The Lowdown with Diana Madison, tucking a loose-fit camisole into a pair of sweeping wide-leg culottes with smart gold button detailing on each side, both by Camilla and Marc. She picked up on the gilded accent and carried it over to her accessories, with a delicate pendant, a stack of bracelets, and metallic sandals.
June 30, 2015
3. Taylor Schilling
Taylor Schilling appeared on The Daily Show with Jon Stewart in a chic rope-stripe print Kempner silk wrap dress, complete with Ilana Ariel earrings and Nicholas Kirkwood T-strap pumps.
