Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
June 29, 2015
1. Sandra Bullock
Sandra Bullock showed her commitment to her latest film Minions at the Los Angeles premiere, selecting a custom black silk Roksanda dress with a minion-yellow panel across the top, which she carried on over to her crazy cute custom minion-inspired Rupert Sanderson pumps.
-
June 29, 2015
2. Emilia Clarke
Emilia Clarke dialed up the drama at the Los Angeles premiere of Terminator Genisys in a Rosie Assoulin design with tight geometric lines, cut-out detailing, and a sculptural silhouette.
-
June 29, 2015
3. Rihanna
Rihanna took to the stage at the 2015 BET Awards in a gold Giorgio Armani skirt set that she styled with nothing else except her usual stack of jewelry and black ankle-strap sandals.
-
June 29, 2015
4. Nicki Minaj
Nicki Minaj hit the 2015 BET Awards in a surprisingly tame outfit, eschewing her usual crazy prints in favor for a black-and-white sculptural number with cut-outs at the shoulders and waist. Silver jewelry and Rene Caovilla T-strap pumps completd her look.
-
June 29, 2015
5. Kendall Jenner
Kendall Jenner was snapped out and about in Paris, prior to walking in the Givenchy menswear spring 2016 show in a plunge-neck black-and-white striped knit top that she styled with belted high-waist skinnies, black accessories, and aviators.
June 29, 20151 of 5
Sandra Bullock
Sandra Bullock showed her commitment to her latest film Minions at the Los Angeles premiere, selecting a custom black silk Roksanda dress with a minion-yellow panel across the top, which she carried on over to her crazy cute custom minion-inspired Rupert Sanderson pumps.
Must Reads
Jun 15, 2018 @ 9:45 AM
Amal Clooney Proves That a Jumpsuit Can Be Just As Glamorous as a Dress
Jun 14, 2018 @ 10:30 AM
Meghan Markle Just Redefined the Word Elegant With Her Latest Outfit
Jun 13, 2018 @ 12:30 PM
Priyanka Chopra's Date-Night Style Is All the Summer Outfit Inspiration You Need
Jun 12, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Lupita Nyong'o's $5,000 Clutch Must Be Seen to Be Believed
Jun 11, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Gwyneth Paltrow Just Wore This Season's Biggest Shoe Trend
Jun 8, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Amal Clooney Gives a Chic Lesson in Formal Wear
Jun 7, 2018 @ 11:45 AM