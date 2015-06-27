Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
June 27, 2015
1. Reese Witherspoon
Even a coffee run (or, a green juice run, in this case) is an opportunity for Reese Witherspoon to piece together another on-point outfit. She styled her navy Draper James blouse with a blue floral-print pencil skirt and added pops of fuchsia by way of her top-handle purse and pumps.
-
June 27, 2015
2. Bella Thorne
Bella Thorne got glam for the Ted 2 premiere in a LBD featuring beaded embellishments and sheer panels. Delicate black strappy sandals served as her shoe of choice.
-
June 27, 2015
3. Emilia Clarke
Emilia Clarke promoted her new film Terminator: Genisys in a black mock-neck wool jacquard J.W. Anderson skater dress, with black pumps.
June 27, 20151 of 3
Reese Witherspoon
Even a coffee run (or, a green juice run, in this case) is an opportunity for Reese Witherspoon to piece together another on-point outfit. She styled her navy Draper James blouse with a blue floral-print pencil skirt and added pops of fuchsia by way of her top-handle purse and pumps.
Must Reads
Jun 15, 2018 @ 9:45 AM
Amal Clooney Proves That a Jumpsuit Can Be Just As Glamorous as a Dress
Jun 14, 2018 @ 10:30 AM
Meghan Markle Just Redefined the Word Elegant With Her Latest Outfit
Jun 13, 2018 @ 12:30 PM
Priyanka Chopra's Date-Night Style Is All the Summer Outfit Inspiration You Need
Jun 12, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Lupita Nyong'o's $5,000 Clutch Must Be Seen to Be Believed
Jun 11, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Gwyneth Paltrow Just Wore This Season's Biggest Shoe Trend
Jun 8, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Amal Clooney Gives a Chic Lesson in Formal Wear
Jun 7, 2018 @ 11:45 AM