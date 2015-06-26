Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
June 26, 2015
1. Elizabeth Banks
Elizabeth Banks brought her sex appeal to the Magic Mike XXL, turning up the heat in a curve-hugging Swarovski crystal-embroidered Balmain design with sheer panels and a black contrast outline. Keeping the dress in the spotlight, she downplayed her accessories, with Eva Fehren diamond studs, a black Lee Savage clutch, and Pedro Garcia patent black pumps.
-
June 26, 2015
2. Reese Witherspoon
Reese Witherspoon’s impeccable off-duty style struck again (in head-to-toe Draper James)—this time with a polished blue Oxford shirt that she gave an ultra-chic spin with a floral pencil skirt, a gold chain cross-body purse, gold jewelry, and strappy espadrille wedges.
-
June 26, 2015
3. Amal Clooney
Amal Clooney was snapped leaving for the airport in a jet-setting ensemble so chic it could have probably defied gravity. She wore an olive-green jumpsuit with button detail, complete with a blue striped mocha brown satchel, a cream suitcase, and caramel brown open-toe booties.
-
June 26, 2015
4. Jenna Dewan-Tatum
Jenna Dewan-Tatum supported her hubby Channing and hit the Magic Mike XXL premiere in an exquisite silver sequin Reem Acra dress, complete with matching arm bands and metallic strappy sandals.
-
June 26, 2015
5. Sofia Vergara
Sofia Vergara tapped her sweet side for the Magic Mike XXL premiere, selecting a strapless white lace mini and giving it a glam effect with jewelry by Coomi, Vhernier, EFF Jewelry, and Melinda Maria, a tan clutch, and pale peep-toe platforms.
June 26, 20151 of 5
Elizabeth Banks
Elizabeth Banks brought her sex appeal to the Magic Mike XXL, turning up the heat in a curve-hugging Swarovski crystal-embroidered Balmain design with sheer panels and a black contrast outline. Keeping the dress in the spotlight, she downplayed her accessories, with Eva Fehren diamond studs, a black Lee Savage clutch, and Pedro Garcia patent black pumps.
Must Reads
Jun 15, 2018 @ 9:45 AM
Amal Clooney Proves That a Jumpsuit Can Be Just As Glamorous as a Dress
Jun 14, 2018 @ 10:30 AM
Meghan Markle Just Redefined the Word Elegant With Her Latest Outfit
Jun 13, 2018 @ 12:30 PM
Priyanka Chopra's Date-Night Style Is All the Summer Outfit Inspiration You Need
Jun 12, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Lupita Nyong'o's $5,000 Clutch Must Be Seen to Be Believed
Jun 11, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Gwyneth Paltrow Just Wore This Season's Biggest Shoe Trend
Jun 8, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Amal Clooney Gives a Chic Lesson in Formal Wear
Jun 7, 2018 @ 11:45 AM