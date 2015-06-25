Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
June 25, 2015
1. Amanda Seyfried
Amanda Seyfried toughened up for the New York premiere of Ted 2 in a cool strappy one-shoulder Mugler LBD with grommet detailing. She furthered the edge with tight plaits, Jacob & Co. diamond studs, and strappy black pumps.
-
June 25, 2015
2. Emmy Rossum
Emmy Rossum took the plunge at a summer soiree in a floral-embellished deep-V Blumarine number with futuristic T-strap metallic sandals.
-
June 25, 2015
3. Jaime King
Expectant mom Jaime King dressed her baby bump in a floral-print long-sleeve shift that skimmed over every curve. A black mini top-handle Dior purse and black lace-up pumps completed her look.
-
June 25, 2015
4. Chrissy Teigen
At a yacht party in Cannes, Chrissy Teigen gave her relaxed orange satin drawstring pants a sophisticated spin with a smart white blazer and a white bandeau underneath, glamming it up even further with statement earrings, a choker-chain necklace, and a white minaudiere.
-
June 25, 2015
5. Lily Collins
Lily Collins hit the opening of Bend It Like Beckham the Musical in a black sheer striped Maje ankle-grazing dress with nude pumps.
