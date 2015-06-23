Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
June 23, 2015
1. Reese Witherspoon
Reese Witherspoon turned up the heat at the Mexico City premiere of Hot Pursuit in a sculpted one-sleeve red lace number (that fit her like a glove), complete with jewelry by Graziela Gems and Melissa Kaye, and red patent two-tone Louboutin pumps.
June 23, 2015
2. Jessica Chastain
Jessica Chastain was the picture of sophistication at the Ralph Lauren summer cocktail party in a black Ralph Lauren Collection cocktail dress that revealed a contrast white pleat. Drop diamond earrings and black pumps completed her look.
June 23, 2015
3. Lily James
At the Ralph Lauren summer cocktail party, Lily James gave her crisp white Ralph Lauren Collection tie-twist shirt dress a glam spin with gilded strappy sandals.
June 23, 2015
4. Sofia Vergara
Sofia Vergara joined her BFF and partner-in-crime Reese Witherspoon on the red carpet at the Mexico City premiere of Hot Pursuit in a fiery red Amanda Wakeley cocktail dress with an embellished bodice that matched her metallic peep-toe pumps.
June 23, 2015
5. Elizabeth Olsen
Elizabeth Olsen brought drama to the Tokyo premiere of Avengers: Age of Ultron in a black silk faille Dior evening dress with an exaggerated bow accent and a high-low hemline. She rounded out her look with diamond Dior Fine Jewelry and black Dior pumps.
