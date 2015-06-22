Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
June 22, 2015
1. Sarah Hyland
For the 2015 Much Music Video Awards, Sarah Hyland brought the body chain trend from the beach to the red carpet when she styled her sexy deep-plunge cut-out Solace London gown with a diamond Lorraine Schwartz body chain. She finished her took with a black Rauwolf clutch and strappy T-strap stilettos.
June 22, 2015
2. Hailee Steinfeld
Hailee Steinfeld got glam for the 2015 Much Music Video Awards in a graphic black-and-silver degrade tulle Emilio Pucci mini dress with micro sequins all over. She continued her futuristic-chic aesthetic with a silver Lee Savage clutch and black perforated Sophia Webster booties.
June 22, 2015
3. Rosamund Pike
Rosamund Pike nailed daytime sophistication at the Gone Girl press conference during the 18th Shanghai International Film Festival in a polished collared floral-print Erdem LWD, but gave her look a sexy touch with sleek black Brian Atwood strappy sandals.
June 22, 2015
4. Bella Thorne
Bella Thorne was red-hot at the 2015 Much Music Video Awards in an intricate red embroidered zip-front dress that she color-coordinated with her ruby red Rauwolf clutch and Stuart Weitzman sandals.
June 22, 2015
5. Vanessa Hudgens
Vanessa Hudgens showed off her abs in matching burgundy printed separates, offsetting the risque bandeau top with a rather demure midi-length pencil skirt. An amber pendant, a selection of gemstone cocktail rings, and delicate black sandals completed her look.
