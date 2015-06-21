Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
June 21, 2015
1. Kendall Jenner
Kendall Jenner took something as basic as a gray tee and black high-waist skinnies and turned it into the chicest off-duty ensemble. She styled the winning casual combo with mirrored aviators, a Western-inspired studded belt, a mini Celine cross-body bag, and black boots.
-
June 21, 2015
2. Lily Collins
At the live read of Fast Times at Ridgemont High during the 2015 Los Angeles Film Festival, Lily Collins hardened a knotted black tee and a khaki utilitarian button-front midi-length skirt with a tough black moto jacket and ankle-tie cut-out booties.
-
June 21, 2015
3. Emma Stone
Snapped out and about in Los Angeles, Emma Stone gave her black separates a summery spin with a classic denim jacket and tan sandals.
June 21, 2015
