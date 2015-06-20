Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
June 20, 2015
1. Olivia Palermo
No surprise here: Olivia Palermo pulled off a pair of black leather overalls like a pro. At the opening of Manhattan’s Seaport Studios, the style savant joined some of fashion’s finest, pairing her leather piece with a black off-the-shoulder top, a chunky gold collar necklace, Monica Vinader bracelets, a Hayward clutch, and mesh pumps.
-
June 20, 2015
2. Jamie Chung
Jamie Chung kept cool in the summer heat, stopping by the Sally Beauty Mobile Nail Studio in a breezy off-the-shoulder Reformation shirt dress with ankle-tie Loeffler Randall sandals.
-
June 20, 2015
3. Taylor Swift
Taylor Swift, aka the crop top queen, bared a slice of midriff, landing at LAX in a black cropped knit that she coupled with a maroon skater skirt, a nude Michael Kors satchel, and black booties.
June 20, 20151 of 3
Olivia Palermo
No surprise here: Olivia Palermo pulled off a pair of black leather overalls like a pro. At the opening of Manhattan’s Seaport Studios, the style savant joined some of fashion’s finest, pairing her leather piece with a black off-the-shoulder top, a chunky gold collar necklace, Monica Vinader bracelets, a Hayward clutch, and mesh pumps.
Must Reads
Jun 15, 2018 @ 9:45 AM
Amal Clooney Proves That a Jumpsuit Can Be Just As Glamorous as a Dress
Jun 14, 2018 @ 10:30 AM
Meghan Markle Just Redefined the Word Elegant With Her Latest Outfit
Jun 13, 2018 @ 12:30 PM
Priyanka Chopra's Date-Night Style Is All the Summer Outfit Inspiration You Need
Jun 12, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Lupita Nyong'o's $5,000 Clutch Must Be Seen to Be Believed
Jun 11, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Gwyneth Paltrow Just Wore This Season's Biggest Shoe Trend
Jun 8, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Amal Clooney Gives a Chic Lesson in Formal Wear
Jun 7, 2018 @ 11:45 AM