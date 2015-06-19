Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
June 19, 2015
1. Taylor Schilling
Taylor Schilling hit the premiere of The Overnight in a sexy floral Mary Katrantzou bustier that she styled with a pair of black high-waisted pants, a pink minaudiere, patent black pumps, and a playful fuchsia lip.
-
June 19, 2015
2. Emilia Clarke
Emilia Clarke was a darling at the Kiss FM Radio studio in a charming sky-blue Dolce & Gabbana shift dress endearingly embroidered with doodles.
-
June 19, 2015
3. Gigi Hadid
Gigi Hadid bared a sliver of midriff at The American Diabetes Association’s Father of the Year Awards in a coral bustier top with a matching sculpted pencil skirt, both by Rubin Singer, and patent nude Brian Atwood sandals.
-
June 19, 2015
4. Cara Delevingne
Cara Delevingne’s look from the London photo call of Paper Towns left us starry-eyed—she wore a dreamy star-print ruffled blouse that she styled a nautical-inspired blazer, black skinnies, initial pendants, and black sandals.
-
June 19, 2015
5. Miranda Kerr
At a Clear shampoo promotional event, Miranda Kerr was picture-perfect in a one-sleeve geometric intarsia Self-Portrait LBD that hugged her every curve. Mesh cut-out booties completed her look.
