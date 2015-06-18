Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
June 18, 2015
1. Kendall Jenner
Kendall Jenner struck a pose at the 2015 Fragrance Foundation Awards in a red-hot one-shoulder, cut-out asymmetric Halston Heritage number that she styled with diamond cluster Chopard earrings, a metallic belt, and strappy pumps.
-
June 18, 2015
2. Rosamund Pike
Rosamund Pike promoted Gone Girl at the film’s screening during the 18th Shanghai International Film Festival in a breezy light pink asymmetric-hem Antonio Berardi frock with nude sandals.
-
June 18, 2015
3. Cara Delevingne
At the Paper Towns photocall, Cara Delevingne proved that her black pleated Elie Saab shorts works as eveningwear by pairing it with a collared black-and-gold lace floral embellished Jenny Packham top and strappy Mary Jane Nicholas Kirkwood pumps.
-
June 18, 2015
4. Kiernan Shipka
Kiernan Shipka served up another one of her charming looks—at the 2015 Fragrance Foundation Awards, she star wore a rose-strewn embroidered frock with black sculpting panels. Jewelry by Ileana Makri and Pamela Love, and black strappy mules completed her look.
-
June 18, 2015
5. Mindy Kaling
Mindy Kaling was perfectly rosy on her way to the set of Good Morning America in a rose-printed Dolce & Gabbana sheath dress that she styled with Vita Fede jewelry and red accessories.
June 18, 20151 of 5
Kendall Jenner
Kendall Jenner struck a pose at the 2015 Fragrance Foundation Awards in a red-hot one-shoulder, cut-out asymmetric Halston Heritage number that she styled with diamond cluster Chopard earrings, a metallic belt, and strappy pumps.
Must Reads
Jun 15, 2018 @ 9:45 AM
Amal Clooney Proves That a Jumpsuit Can Be Just As Glamorous as a Dress
Jun 14, 2018 @ 10:30 AM
Meghan Markle Just Redefined the Word Elegant With Her Latest Outfit
Jun 13, 2018 @ 12:30 PM
Priyanka Chopra's Date-Night Style Is All the Summer Outfit Inspiration You Need
Jun 12, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Lupita Nyong'o's $5,000 Clutch Must Be Seen to Be Believed
Jun 11, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Gwyneth Paltrow Just Wore This Season's Biggest Shoe Trend
Jun 8, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Amal Clooney Gives a Chic Lesson in Formal Wear
Jun 7, 2018 @ 11:45 AM