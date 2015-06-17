Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
June 17, 2015
1. Miley Cyrus
Miley Cyrus was honored at the 2015 amfAR Inspiration Gala and she really took it upon herself to commit to the theme of the night—love—in a red glittery heart-strewn Moschino ball gown that she styled with red opera-length gloves, a red lip, and tough combat boots.
-
June 17, 2015
2. Rihanna
Leave it to Rihanna to give a denim dress a high-fashion spin—she jet-setted to Tokyo to attend the Dior fall/winter 2015 repeat show in head-to-toe Dior, which consisted of an embroidered denim dress that she complemented with oversize shades, a ladylike purse, Dior Fine Jewelry, and sleek calf-high boots.
-
June 17, 2015
3. Kristen Stewart
Kristen Stewart delivered her trademark tough ‘tude at the 2015 Women in Film Crystal + Lucy Awards in a black slashed matte viscose knit top and a black chiffon eyelet embroidery skirt, both by Proenza Schouler, with black Sophia Webster pumps.
-
June 17, 2015
4. Nina Dobrev
Nina Dobrev took the plunge at the premiere of The Final Girls in a deep-V red-and-white floral-print lace applique Monique Lhuillier frock, complete with Kwiat jewelry, a Lee Savage box clutch and cap-toe ankle-strap pumps.
-
June 17, 2015
5. Nicole Kidman
Nicole Kidman sparkled at the Women In Film 2015 Crystal + Lucy Awards in an LBD covered in all-over sequins that shimmered with rainbow iridescence every time it caught the light. Drop earrings and snakeskin Brian Atwood sandals completed her look.
