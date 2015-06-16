Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
June 16, 2015
1. Kate Mara
Kate Mara debuted a chic pixie at the 2015 Women in Film Max Mara Face of the Future event, complementing her new chop with a maroon ruffled sleeveless Max Mara jumpsuit, a pewter Max Mara clutcher, and red scalloped sandals.
June 16, 2015
2. Kiernan Shipka
Kiernan Shipka made a sweet entrance at the Fan Girl screening during the 2015 Los Angeles Film Festival in a collared floral jacquard Valentino number, complete with Eva Fehren jewelry, a black Edie Parker minaudiere, and patent black pumps.
June 16, 2015
3. Amal Clooney
Amal Clooney delivered another one of her impossibly put-together looks—she was snapped out and about in London in a pastel pink Giambattista Valli tweed skirt set, complete with her go-to black carryall and nude pumps.
June 16, 2015
4. Victoria Justice
Victoria Justice dialed up the drama at the TrevorLIVE New York Gala in a black see-through laser-cut leather dress (that revealed a bandeau and booty shorts underneath) that she styled with an oversize black clutch and bright blue Aldo pumps.
June 16, 2015
5. Ruby Rose
Ruby Rose brought her cool ‘tude to the 2015 Women in Film Max Mara Face of the Future event with a black button-down top and cropped pants that she styled with a statement necklace and gunmetal booties.
