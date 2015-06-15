Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
June 15, 2015
1. Zoe Saldana
Zoe Saldana struck a pose at the Los Angeles premiere of Infinitely Polar Bear premiere in an exquisite lace-embroidered stainglass-print one-shoulder Louis Vuitton design, complete with flared lantern sleeves and a high ruffled Victorian neckline. A contrast skinny belt, Jennifer Meyer jewelry, and Kurt Geiger London sandals completed her look.
June 15, 2015
2. Chloe Grace Moretz
Chloe Grace Moretz brought her charm to The 5th Wave photo call in a pretty floral-print frock that was hardened with a black netted yoke and chunky black platforms.
June 15, 2015
3. Selena Gomez
Selena Gomez turned up the heat at the Transylvania Hotel 2 photo call in a siren-red satin Katie Ermilio bandeau crop top and a matching bow-accented midi-length skirt with a dangerously thigh-high slit. Her shoe of choice? Strappy gold Louboutin sandals.
June 15, 2015
4. Cara Delevingne
Cara Delevingne bared her bod at the Paper Towns photo call in Madrid in a black-and-white grid-print crop top and a pair of matching high-waist shorts, both by Vatanika, that she styled with soft waves and mesh Casadei sandals.
June 15, 2015
5. Brittany Snow
Brittany Snow toned down the risque factor, courtesy of her black Tamara Mellon bralette and killer asymmetric pumps, with a sleek double-breasted blazer and matching shorts, both also by Tamara Mellon, complete with a black Edie Parker box clutch and EF Collection jewelry.
