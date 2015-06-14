Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
June 14, 2015
1. Olivia Culpo
Olivia Culpo gave her sleek ivory Elizabeth and James overalls an incredibly stylish spin—she forewent color altogether and stuck with a tonal color palette. She styled them with an optic white long-sleeve tee underneath, a two-tone tote, tortoiseshell sunnies, and white pumps.
-
June 14, 2015
2. Elle Fanning
Elle Fanning stepped out looking effortlessly chic in a breezy lace LWD that she styled with a suede Roger Vivier cross-body purse and fringe wedged espadrille slides.
-
June 14, 2015
3. Victoria Justice
Victoria Justice flirted with fringe at the DoSomething.org Spring Dinner 2015 in a colorful fringe BCBG Max Azria sheath dress that she coupled with long earrings, a black clutch, and black Steve Madden sandals.
-
June 14, 2015
4. Ashley Madekwe
Ashley Madekwe went for the ‘70s look and stopped by the AOL Build Speaker Series in a printed button-down blouse that she tucked into J Brand denim flares, complete with delicate gold jewelry.
