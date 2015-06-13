Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
June 13, 2015
1. Reese Witherspoon
Reese Witherspoon worked summer fruit into her wardrobe and gave her graphic peach tree-print Draper James tee a grown-up spin with Draper James skinnies and a sleek blazer. She carried the persimmon orange accents over to her accessories, with a studded bangle, a two-tone tote, and bold pumps.
June 13, 2015
2. Rosie Huntington-Whiteley
Rosie Huntington-Whiteley breezed through LAX with her impeccable model off-duty wardrobe intact—she topped off her plain white tee and black skinnies with a sleek structured printed white blazer, oversize shades, a single pendant, and white pumps.
June 13, 2015
3. Jessica Alba
Jessica Alba tapped her inner #girlboss and stepped out in a radiant poppy silk Roksanda sheath dress with metallic silver platforms.
