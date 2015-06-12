Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
June 12, 2015
1. Sandra Bullock
Sandra Bullock played up her chic villainous streak and smoldered at the world premiere of Minions in an embroidered paisley-print asymmetric Stella McCartney frock that revealed a black mini underneath. A black diamond Jack Vartanian bracelet, black sandals, and smoky eye makeup completed her look.
-
June 12, 2015
2. Taylor Schilling
Taylor Schilling was red-hot at the "OrangeCon" fan event in a collared Cushnie et Ochs design with sexy cut-outs on each side. She completed her look with Jennifer Meyer jewelry, a rose gold-blush Lee Savage box clutch, and delicate red sandals.
-
June 12, 2015
3. Alexandra Daddario
Alexandra Daddario scandalously revealed glimpses of her skin at the Bury the Ex screening in a studded Donna Karan LBD with sheer panels down the front and her hips. Her shoe of choice? Strappy gunmetal sandals.
-
June 12, 2015
4. Zoe Saldana
Zoe Saldana was all smiles while en route to her appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live in a maroon-and-apricot color-block Tanya Taylor blouse that she coordinated with a matching skirt and white Louboutin pumps.
-
June 12, 2015
5. Kendall Jenner
As the face of Calvin Klein Jeans, Kendall Jenner stopped by the Calvin Klein Jeans music event (clad in Calvin Klein Jeans, naturally) in Hong Kong, channeling the ‘90s in a knotted gray long-sleeve tee with a micro zip-up leather skirt and black delicate sandals.
June 12, 20151 of 5
Sandra Bullock
Sandra Bullock played up her chic villainous streak and smoldered at the world premiere of Minions in an embroidered paisley-print asymmetric Stella McCartney frock that revealed a black mini underneath. A black diamond Jack Vartanian bracelet, black sandals, and smoky eye makeup completed her look.
Must Reads
Jun 15, 2018 @ 9:45 AM
Amal Clooney Proves That a Jumpsuit Can Be Just As Glamorous as a Dress
Jun 14, 2018 @ 10:30 AM
Meghan Markle Just Redefined the Word Elegant With Her Latest Outfit
Jun 13, 2018 @ 12:30 PM
Priyanka Chopra's Date-Night Style Is All the Summer Outfit Inspiration You Need
Jun 12, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Lupita Nyong'o's $5,000 Clutch Must Be Seen to Be Believed
Jun 11, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Gwyneth Paltrow Just Wore This Season's Biggest Shoe Trend
Jun 8, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Amal Clooney Gives a Chic Lesson in Formal Wear
Jun 7, 2018 @ 11:45 AM