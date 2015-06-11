Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
June 11, 2015
1. Jessica Alba
Jessica Alba went for a pro look at the 2015 Forbes Women’s Summit with a sleek gray scuba crepe Narciso Rodriguez dress, but added a playful pop of bubblegum pink, courtesy of her Casadei pumps.
June 11, 2015
2. Mindy Kaling
Mindy Kaling sparkled at the panel discussion for her TV show The Mindy Project in an exquisite sequined polka-dot Marc Jacobs dress with an embellished collar. A gilded Jimmy Choo minaudiere and silver cap-toe pumps, and Jennifer Meyer jewelry completed her look.
June 11, 2015
3. Kiernan Shipka
Kiernan Shipka brought her youthful style to the Los Angeles premiere of Live From New York in a flirty Kelly green drop-waist dress with floral origami folds along the bodice. She rounded out her look with Eva Fehren jewelry, a black Edie Parker box clutch and bow-accented patent black sandals.
June 11, 2015
4. Elizabeth Hurley
Elizabeth Hurley was snapped arriving at the "Shoes: Pleasure and Pain" exhibit in an embellished LWD, complete with diamond hoops, a sparkly box clutch, and, naturally, killer pumps.
June 11, 2015
5. Olivia Cooke
Olivia Cooke hit the New York premiere of Me and Earl and the Dying Girl in a cutaway sequin flap Christopher Kane LBD that she styled with statement earrings, a black clutch, and two-tone ankle-strap Giuseppe Zanotti sandals.
