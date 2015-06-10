Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
June 10, 2015
1. Naomie Harris
Naomie Harris graced the Entourage premiere with her stylish presence, pulling off a rather busy Peter Pilotto dress, which consisted of a cut-out, vibrant colors, hand-painted lines, and an asymmetric hem, like a pro. A black Rauwolf clutch and silver metallic pumps completed her look.
-
June 10, 2015
2. Camilla Belle
Camilla Belle hit the world premiere of Jurassic World in a black long-sleeve Andrew Gn shirt embroidered with graphic purple-and-red embellishments at the hem and sleeves. For the finishing touch, she stepped into black satin Brian Atwood T-strap pumps.
-
June 10, 2015
3. Sofia Vergara
Sofia Vergara worked her curves at the world premiere of Jurassic World in a black matching skirt set accented with sheer black-and-white pleats. A black clutch and black platform peep-toes completed her look.
-
June 10, 2015
4. Hilary Swank
Hilary Swank was radiant at Alfred Mann Foundation’s an Evening Under the Stars in a beaded black evening one-piece that she styled with a solo gold bangle, a black clutch, and patent black pumps.
-
June 10, 2015
5. Anna Faris
Anna Faris joined hubby Chris Pratt on the red carpet at the world premiere of Jurassic World in a dark silver glass embroidered Rubin Singer cocktail dress with a cut-out back, complete with a high-shine clutch and metallic Stuart Weitzman mules.
