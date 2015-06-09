Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
June 9, 2015
1. Sarah Jessica Parker
Sara Jessica Parker was a bombshell at the Irish Repertory Theatre’s YEATS: The Celebration in a beautiful picturesque floral-printed Elie Saab number, accessorizing her look with her usual stack of arm candy and layered necklaces, complete with embellished sandals.
2. Gwyneth Paltrow
Gwyneth Paltrow celebrated Windor Smith’s Homefront in a minimalist curve-hugging LWD, complete with her effortless waves and nude strappy Tamara Mellon sandals.
3. Amanda Seyfried
Amanda Seyfried struck a rather demure chord at the 30th Annual Women of Achievement Awards in a sweet scalloped lace peter pan-collared blouse that she styled with a black tiered lace mini, both by Red Valentino, with black criss-cross Louboutin pumps.
4. Emily Blunt
Emily Blunt worked the one-piece wonder like a pro with a navy Elisabetta Franchi jumpsuit that accessorized with Ofira diamond jewelry, and sparkly Kurt Geiger London pumps.
5. Alexa Chung
Alexa Chung attended the Stella McCartney Resort 2016 presentation in one of the designs from the collection, which consisted of a horse-printed blouse layered underneath a deep-plunge LBD. A black cross-body purse and patent black platforms completed her look.
