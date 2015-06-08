Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
June 8, 2015
1. Zoe Saldana
Zoe Saldana stunned at the Spike TV’s Guys Choice 2015 in an emerald green brocade Dolce & Gabbana number with a black contrast floral print. Jennifer Meyer jewelry, Kurt Geiger London sandals, and a bold lip rounded out her choice look.
June 8, 2015
2. Rachel McAdams
Rachel McAdams smoldered at Spike TV’s Guys Choice 2015 in a curve-hugging Roland Mouret LBD with maroon and white embroidered criss-cross panels at the bodice. The finishing touches? A selection of rings and capped maroon Jerome C. Rousseau pumps.
June 8, 2015
3. Elizabeth Banks
Elizabeth Banks was radiant at the 14th Annual Chrysalis Butterfly Ball in an elegant chartreuse floral frock that she styled with Kwiat diamonds, a lime green satin clutch, and nude pumps.
June 8, 2015
4. Lea Michele
Lea Michele hit the 2015 Inspiration Awards in a deep-V Preen little black dress with a contrast-paneled neckline, picking up on the yellow accent with matching bright pumps.
June 8, 2015
5. Victoria Beckham
Victoria Beckham served up a heaping dose of posh while out and about in NYC with a striped top that she expertly coordinated with a pair of matching striped culottes and nude pumps.
