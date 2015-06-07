Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
June 7, 2015
1. Mindy Kaling
Mindy Kaling made a loud statement at The Mindy Project Costume Design event in a bright fuchsia sweater vest layered over pink floral blouse and styled with a tweedy bubblegum pink skirt, colorful drop earrings, and coral pumps.
-
June 7, 2015
2. Victoria Beckham
Victoria Beckham took a break from her signature menswear-inspired tailoring and tapped her girly side with a sweet printed pale pink midi-length skert that she styled with a white top, a matching pink clutch, and pink platform sandals.
-
June 7, 2015
3. Olivia Palermo
Olivia Palermo and her hubby Johannes Huebl hit the Art of Shaving event in a deep plum oversize Tibi tuxedo dress that she styled with matching Miriam Haskell cuffs (one on each wrist), a Capwell + Co open collar choker, a black clutch, and pink caged Schutz heels.
