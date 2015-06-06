Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
June 6, 2015
1. Olivia Palermo
Olivia Palermo gave her black knit and black trousers the famous OP treatment and styled them with a flourish of statement accessories, including white Westward Leaning shades, a silver collar Capwell + Co choker, a python Hayward carryall, and black Schutz cage booties.
-
June 6, 2015
2. Solange Knowles
Solange Knowles hit the Christian Siriano Resort 2016 presentation in head-to-toe white, which consisted of a lacquered laser-cut and pants with a brocade tee, all by Christian Siriano, and white strappy sandals.
-
June 6, 2015
3. Jordana Brewster
At the Hand and Footprint Ceremony, Jordana Brewster toughened up her black-and-white graphic floral-print separates with a black leather moto jacket, but gave her look a geek-chic spin with sleek frames.
