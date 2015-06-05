Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
June 5, 2015
1. Emmy Rossum
Emmy Rossum channeled Old Hollywood glamour at the New York Botanical Garden’s 2015 Conservatory Ball in a sweeping navy off-the-shoulder jacquard Carolina Herrera masterpiece featuring a water motif at the skirt.
-
June 5, 2015
2. Dakota Johnson
At the Gucci Cruise 2016 show, Dakota Johnson, clad in top-to-toe Gucci, offset the sweetness from her nude lace ribbon-detail sleeveless dress with a no-nonsense beige bag and preppy black leather loafers.
-
June 5, 2015
3. Brittany Snow
Brittany Snow co-hosted "The Brightest Night" Gala by The JED Foundation in a chic white floor-length Rita Vinieris coat dress that she cinched with a gold ornate statement-making belt.
-
June 5, 2015
4. Kate Hudson
Kate Hudson celebrated the launch of Fabletics’ new men’s line FL2 in a sporty black contrast-trim Fabletics crop top with black wide-leg Alice + Olivia pants and black open-toe heels.
-
June 5, 2015
5. Victoria Beckham
Victoria Beckham showed off her posh style, making a statement in printed pants that she grounded with a black top, a smart black overcoat, a black clutch and pumps.
