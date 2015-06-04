Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
June 4, 2015
1. Victoria Beckham
Victoria Beckham was posh perfection when was snapped stepped out in NYC in a chic red tweed wrap dress from her own collection, complete with Cutler sunnies and navy suede Casadei pumps.
June 4, 2015
2. Gigi Hadid
Gigi Hadid suited up for the Maybelline New York 100th Anniversary Party in a smart white blazer (sans layers) and tuxedo-stripe cropped trousers, both by Smythe, with tan suede pumps.
June 4, 2015
3. Solange Knowles
Solange Knowles made a dramatic entrance at the Moet Nectar Imperial Rose x Marcelo Burlon launch event in a racy one-shoulder cut-out LBD with an exaggerated contrast peplum detailing at the waist. Fuchsia lips and white strappy sandals completed her look.
June 4, 2015
4. Kendall Jenner
Kendall Jenner celebrated the launch of her and Kylie’s new clothing line at Topshop at The Grove in a boxy graphic black-and-white Sass & Bide top with black Kendall + Kylie wide-leg trousers and strappy Hermes sandals.
June 4, 2015
5. Teresa Palmer
Teresa Palmer was all smiles at the 2015 Maui Film Festival in a sheer high-neck long-sleeve floral Miu Miu frock that revealed a black bodysuit underneath. Jennifer Meyer rings and black platform sandals rounded out her ensemble.
