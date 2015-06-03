Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
June 3, 2015
1. Elizabeth Banks
Elizabeth Banks cranked up the heat at the Los Angeles premiere of Love and Mercy in a red-hot Osman halter dress with a sexy mesh panel down the front. She accessorized with a red clutch and red satin Sophia Webster sandals.
-
June 3, 2015
2. Kate Hudson
Kate Hudson took the plunge and stepped onto the red carpet in a deep-plunge bronze lurex hand-pleated J. Mendel gown, complete with drop earrings and a gold clutch.
-
June 3, 2015
3. Kerry Washington
Kerry Washington bared a sliver of midriff in a black strapless top and loop-pattern crystal-embroidered front-split skirt, both by David Koma, that she styled with EFFY Jewelry rose gold earrings, an EF Collection diamond bangle, a black-and-gold Edie Parker clutch, and black patent Louboutin pumps.
-
June 3, 2015
4. Alicia Vikander
At the Testament of Youth premiere, Alicia Vikander’s red carpet look was truly a testament of her youth—she stunned in a lace-paneled floral-embroidered Louis Vuitton design.
-
June 3, 2015
5. Emmy Rossum
Emmy Rossum created the illusion of a one-piece at the opening of the Centurion Lounge in a blue-and-green color-block shirred Vionnet top with matching blue trousers, color-blocking her look even further with fuchsia Paul Andrew pumps.
June 3, 20151 of 5
Elizabeth Banks
Elizabeth Banks cranked up the heat at the Los Angeles premiere of Love and Mercy in a red-hot Osman halter dress with a sexy mesh panel down the front. She accessorized with a red clutch and red satin Sophia Webster sandals.
Must Reads
Jun 15, 2018 @ 9:45 AM
Amal Clooney Proves That a Jumpsuit Can Be Just As Glamorous as a Dress
Jun 14, 2018 @ 10:30 AM
Meghan Markle Just Redefined the Word Elegant With Her Latest Outfit
Jun 13, 2018 @ 12:30 PM
Priyanka Chopra's Date-Night Style Is All the Summer Outfit Inspiration You Need
Jun 12, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Lupita Nyong'o's $5,000 Clutch Must Be Seen to Be Believed
Jun 11, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Gwyneth Paltrow Just Wore This Season's Biggest Shoe Trend
Jun 8, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Amal Clooney Gives a Chic Lesson in Formal Wear
Jun 7, 2018 @ 11:45 AM