Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
June 2, 2015
1. Melissa McCarthy
Melissa McCarthy was absolutely stunning at the New York premiere of Spy in a dress of her own design—a red-and-white printed long-sleeve gown that skimmed and flattered her every curve. The finishing touch? A sculpted red minaudiere.
-
June 2, 2015
2. Rose Byrne
Rose Byrne revealed sexy glimpses of skin at the New York premiere of Spy in a black fully embellished Osman number with bold, graphic cut-outs at the bodice and the hemline. She styled her look with statement earrings and black satin Brian Atwood sandals.
-
June 2, 2015
3. Kate Hudson
Kate Hudson was positively radiant at Goldie’s Love-In for the Kids’ 4th Annual Hawn Foundation UK Fundraising Dinner in a black floor-length embellished twistneck Temperley London dress that revealed a sexy keyhole detail. Drop green earrings, pearl bracelets, and a black clutch completed her look.
-
June 2, 2015
4. Emily Ratajkowski
Emily Ratajkowski fused romance and raciness with one look at the Los Angeles premiere of Entourage. She wore a black strapless tiered lace Zuhair Murad evening gown that she styled with a sleek gold choker and Jennifer Meyer rings.
-
June 2, 2015
5. Lily Aldridge
Lily Aldridge’s latest street style look was a lesson in all-white dressing. She stepped out in a white summery J Brand knit half-tucked into crisp wide-leg trousers and styled with white round sunnies and pearlescent flats.
June 2, 20151 of 5
Melissa McCarthy
Melissa McCarthy was absolutely stunning at the New York premiere of Spy in a dress of her own design—a red-and-white printed long-sleeve gown that skimmed and flattered her every curve. The finishing touch? A sculpted red minaudiere.
Must Reads
Jun 15, 2018 @ 9:45 AM
Amal Clooney Proves That a Jumpsuit Can Be Just As Glamorous as a Dress
Jun 14, 2018 @ 10:30 AM
Meghan Markle Just Redefined the Word Elegant With Her Latest Outfit
Jun 13, 2018 @ 12:30 PM
Priyanka Chopra's Date-Night Style Is All the Summer Outfit Inspiration You Need
Jun 12, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Lupita Nyong'o's $5,000 Clutch Must Be Seen to Be Believed
Jun 11, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Gwyneth Paltrow Just Wore This Season's Biggest Shoe Trend
Jun 8, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Amal Clooney Gives a Chic Lesson in Formal Wear
Jun 7, 2018 @ 11:45 AM