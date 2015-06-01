Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
June 1, 2015
1. Emma Roberts
Emma Roberts nailed daytime elegance at the Veuve Clicquot Polo Classic in a stunning pale yellow floor-sweeping Christine Alcalay number that she styled with a brown belt, a leopard-print M2Malletier top-handle clutch, and Jennifer Meyer jewelry.
-
June 1, 2015
2. Diane Kruger
Diane Kruger took the risque route for the Veuve Clicquot Polo Classic and went for a revealing black cut-out Roland Mouret one-piece, complete with a straw hat, white frames, and white strappy sandals.
-
June 1, 2015
3. Anna Kendrick
Anna Kendrick was the picture of sophistication in a sleek modern Misha Nonoo LWD, with bar earrings and metallic-nude ankle-strap sandals.
-
June 1, 2015
4. Emily Blunt
Emily Blunt was pretty in pink at the Audi Polo Challenge in a sweet blush neck-bow silk chiffon Jenny Packham dress, amping up the glam in gold drop earrings, a gilded clutch, and metallic laser-cut cork Nicholas Kirkwood sandals.
-
June 1, 2015
5. Victoria Beckham
Victoria Beckham landed at JFK airport in another one of her on-point jet-setting ensembles, which consisted of a sleek red-and-white printed coat and matching trousers that she sweetly styled with a white lace top and black pumps.
June 1, 20151 of 5
Emma Roberts
Emma Roberts nailed daytime elegance at the Veuve Clicquot Polo Classic in a stunning pale yellow floor-sweeping Christine Alcalay number that she styled with a brown belt, a leopard-print M2Malletier top-handle clutch, and Jennifer Meyer jewelry.
Must Reads
Jun 15, 2018 @ 9:45 AM
Amal Clooney Proves That a Jumpsuit Can Be Just As Glamorous as a Dress
Jun 14, 2018 @ 10:30 AM
Meghan Markle Just Redefined the Word Elegant With Her Latest Outfit
Jun 13, 2018 @ 12:30 PM
Priyanka Chopra's Date-Night Style Is All the Summer Outfit Inspiration You Need
Jun 12, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Lupita Nyong'o's $5,000 Clutch Must Be Seen to Be Believed
Jun 11, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Gwyneth Paltrow Just Wore This Season's Biggest Shoe Trend
Jun 8, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Amal Clooney Gives a Chic Lesson in Formal Wear
Jun 7, 2018 @ 11:45 AM