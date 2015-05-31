Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
May 31, 2015
1. Karlie Kloss
Karlie Kloss was snapped en route to BFF Taylor Swift’s house party in an all-black (though seasonally appropriate) ensemble, which consisted of Ray-Ban aviators, a sleek off-shoulder TTYA x Long Tall Sally crop top, a floral high-slit maxi skirt, a Dolce & Gabbana purse, and cut-out flats.
-
May 31, 2015
2. Beyonce
Beyonce made a statement by styling her bright persimmon orange draped wrap dress with a brilliant gold tiger metal belt, an aqua clutch, and embellished pumps.
-
May 31, 2015
3. Diane Kruger
Diane Kruger stepped out for a stroll with longtime beau Joshua Jackson in a printed shirtdress that she styled with a brown wool fedora, a no-nonsense brown top-handle purse, and strappy flats.
May 31, 2015
