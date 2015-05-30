Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
May 30, 2015
1. Taylor Swift
Taylor Swift headed to the Keds #1989STYLE event in NYC in a sleek little white separates that she styled with neutral top-handle purse and teal pumps from Sarah Jessica Parker’s shoe collection.
-
May 30, 2015
2. Rashida Jones
Rashida Jones got nautical stripes right for her visit to the SiriusXM Studios, styling her striped asymmetric Preen dress with slate gray ankle-strap pumps.
-
May 30, 2015
3. Emmy Rossum
Emmy Rossum pulled off gingham—one of spring’s hottest prints—in a sleeveless Aqua gingham shirtdress, complete with a playful car-motif novelty purse and neutral pumps.
-
May 30, 2015
4. Demi Lovato
Demi Lovato stepped out in a summer-ready matching set—white lace scalloped pieces—that she coupled with aviators, a black top-handle tote, and white platform sandals.
May 30, 20151 of 4
Taylor Swift
Taylor Swift headed to the Keds #1989STYLE event in NYC in a sleek little white separates that she styled with neutral top-handle purse and teal pumps from Sarah Jessica Parker’s shoe collection.
Must Reads
Jun 15, 2018 @ 9:45 AM
Amal Clooney Proves That a Jumpsuit Can Be Just As Glamorous as a Dress
Jun 14, 2018 @ 10:30 AM
Meghan Markle Just Redefined the Word Elegant With Her Latest Outfit
Jun 13, 2018 @ 12:30 PM
Priyanka Chopra's Date-Night Style Is All the Summer Outfit Inspiration You Need
Jun 12, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Lupita Nyong'o's $5,000 Clutch Must Be Seen to Be Believed
Jun 11, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Gwyneth Paltrow Just Wore This Season's Biggest Shoe Trend
Jun 8, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Amal Clooney Gives a Chic Lesson in Formal Wear
Jun 7, 2018 @ 11:45 AM