Look of the Day
May 29, 2015
1. Jennifer Lopez
At the Mawazine music festival in Morocco, Jennifer Lopez went for her signature risqué look with a super sheer black lace Tamara Mellon top (that revealed a nude bra underneath), but sweetened it up with pale pink Forever 21 culottes and ankle-strap pumps.
May 29, 2015
2. Kendall Jenner
Kendall Jenner promoted Brazilian clothing brand Le Lis Blanc in a white top, drawstring printed shorts that she elevated with a sharp optic white blazer and metallic strappy sandals.
May 29, 2015
3. Julianne Moore
Julianne Moore was snapped on her way to the 2015 BookExpo where she debuted her book Freckleface Strawberry Backpacks in a demure navy neck-tie shirt dress with ankle-cuff sandals.
May 29, 2015
4. Taylor Swift
Taylor Swift jumped on the overalls trend, stepping out in an inky black slim-fit denim one-piece that she styled with a crop top (aka her go-to piece), a burgundy cross-body purse, and black booties.
